Global Champions-Tour Start in Doha cancelled

Aufgrund der aktuellen Lage im Mittleren Osten wurde der Auftakt der Global Champions Tour am kommenden Wochenende in Doha / Qatar abgesagt.

Due to the current situation in the Middle East, the opening event of the Global Champions Tour, scheduled for this coming weekend in Doha, Qatar, has been cancelled.

Eigentlich sollte die Saison 2026 von Global Champions Tour und Global Champions League am kommenden Wochenende in der Hauptstadt von Qatar, Doha, starten. Heute gaben die Longines Global Champions Tour und die Doha Equestrian Tour, die ja bereits seit einigen Wochen hochdotierte Prüfungen in Doha abhält, das folgende gemeinsame Statement heraus:

“ Die Longines Global Champions Tour und die Doha Equestrian Tour bestätigen, dass die für den 4. bis 7. März 2026 geplante Veranstaltung in Doha aufgrund der aktuellen Lage in der Region nicht zu diesen Terminen stattfinden wird.

Diese Entscheidung wurde nach sorgfältiger Prüfung der Luftraumbeschränkungen, der Reisepläne der Teilnehmer und der allgemeinen betrieblichen Einschränkungen getroffen.

Derzeit ist geplant, das Programm der Doha Equestrian Tour am 11. März wieder aufzunehmen. Weitere Informationen zu den übrigen Veranstaltungen werden in den kommenden Tagen bekannt gegeben. …

Die Sicherheit und das Wohlergehen von Pferden, Athleten, Teams, Partnern, Mitarbeitern und Zuschauern haben für uns oberste Priorität. Beide Organisationen arbeiten eng zusammen, und wir bestätigen, dass alle Pferde und Mitarbeiter vor Ort wohlauf sind.“

Due to the current situation in the Middle East, the opening event of the Global Champions Tour, scheduled for this coming weekend in Doha, Qatar, has been cancelled.

The 2026 season of the Global Champions Tour and Global Champions League was originally set to begin this coming weekend in Doha, the capital of Qatar. Today, the Longines Global Champions Tour and the Doha Equestrian Tour, which has been holding high-stakes competitions in Doha for several weeks, issued the following joint statement:

The Longines Global Champions Tour and the Doha Equestrian Tour confirm that the Doha event scheduled to take place 4–7 March 2026 will not proceed on these dates due to the current situation in the region.

This decision has been made following careful assessment of airspace restrictions, participation travel timelines and overall operational limitations.

At this stage, the Doha Equestrian Tour programme is scheduled to resume from 11 March. Further updates regarding the remaining events will be communicated in the coming days. ….

The safety and well-being of horses, athletes, teams, partners, staff, and spectators remain our absolute priority. Both organisations are working in close coordination, and we confirm that all horses and personnel currently on site are safe and well.

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