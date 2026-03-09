147 horses safely returned home from Doha

Nearly 140 horses, who were already in Doha / Qatar, when the start of the Global Champions Tour was cancelled during the ongoing political situation in the Middle East, have safely returned home, accompanied by their grooms.

Two cargo flights have left Doha, with the first touching down in Liège / Belgium

Die Longines Global Champions Tour wrote: „In challenging circumstances, we are incredibly grateful for the extraordinary efforts made to organise these flights at the earliest possible opportunity. The Doha Equestrian Tours team, local authorities and Qatar Airways worked tirelessly to ensure the horses could leave as quickly and safely as possible.

We want to thank everyone who worked around the clock over the past week – especially the Doha Equestrian Tours team and all those involved in getting the horses and people home safely.“

The Longines Global Champions Tour will now start in Miami Beach on April 3 – 5 and will continue in Mexico City in mid April.

Mit einem Statement der Longines Global Champions Tour

Archivfoto: Copyright bmp – J. Stils