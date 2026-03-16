Indoor Brabant: Richi Vogel, King of the Rolex Grand Prix

Pure excitement – and just like in the dressage, also in showjumping the reigning European Champion ultimately came out on top. In a thrilling jump-off, Richard Vogel and his magnificent United Touch were crowned winners of the Rolex Grand Prix, part of the Rolex Grand Slam.

The Rolex Grand Prix for show jumping attracted 37 of the world’s best show jumpers to the sold-out Brabanthallen in ‘s-Hertogenbosch. The world-class field of competitors offered an enthusiastic audience (including former Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands) a thrilling afternoon.

Louis Konickx has been building the Indoor Brabant for almost 20 years, and this year’s Grand Prix for show jumping was fitting for the occasion and the field of competitors: highly technical, yet fair. The triple Rolex combination, in particular, proved to be the breaking point for many riders considered a favorite in the first round.

But there were also some starters who coped excellently with the requirements and secured a place for the jump-off – Sophie Hinners from Germany with Iron Dames Singclair, the Geneva winner from 2025, Kent Farrington with Toulayna and Sophie’s life partner, European Champion Richard Vogel with his brilliant United Touch (who had also won Geneva in 2023).

During the course of the competition, Yuri Mansur (BRA) with Alfons Santo Antonio, Lillie Keenan (USA) with Kick On, Pieter Devos (BEL) with Casual, Hessel Hoekstra (NED) with Olympic vd Sterhoeve, Aachen winner Martin Fuchs (SUI) with Lorde, Henrik von Eckermann (SWE) with Qasrah vd Reistenhoek, Thibaut Spits (BEL) with Impress-K, and Bas Moerings with Ipsthar joined the jump-off. With 11 jump-off participants, Louis Konickx’s prediction of ‚approximately 10 riders‘ proved correct.

The jump-off turned into a thriller. The third rider, Richi Vogel, delivered a phenomenal clear round – and his jump-off time of 39.42 seconds became the one to beat. They all tried – but no one succeeded, and Richi Vogel was able to celebrate winning the €300,000 prize money.

With a jump-off time of 40.76 seconds, the 25-year-old Belgian Thibaut Spits and his horse Impress-K came in second, followed by his compatriot Pieter Devos, who achieved a time of 42.95 seconds with Casual.

Richard Vogel was, of course, overjoyed with his now 14-year-old Westphalian stallion. “He was a bit too fresh the first few days here in Den Bosch and I did wonder if it was the right decision to only ride him in the smaller classes, but he gave me such a good feeling this morning that I knew it could be a good day,” Vogel laughed after the competition.

How does he keep his stallion, whom he describes as “a very special horse,” so fit and happy? “His groom, Felicia Walliin, is largely responsible for that. Felicia is much more than a groom; she also takes care of United’s training when I’m away. She takes him out for a lot of rides into the woods —which he loves—and also does some dressage work with him. I was away so much over the winter, so Felicia kept him happy. My uncle Richard also came by two or three times and jumped United (he is a jumping trainer), but otherwise, he just needs to maintain his fitness and be happy.” Richard Vogel hadn’t planned on competing with United Touch at the World Cup Final; he now is aiming for the next stage of the Rolex Grand Slam in Aachen with United.

In the end, everyone was happy – including the show jumping director of Indoor Brabant, Jeroen Dubbeldam, who was more than satisfied. Indoor Brabant had added another outstanding tournament to its success story.

Other pictures: Copyright bmp – J. Stils