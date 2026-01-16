Partner Pferd: Jung und Vrieling sind die Freitagssieger von Leipzig

Vielseitigkeits-Olympiasieger und -Weltmeister Michael Jung und der Niederländer Jur Vrieling sind die Sieger in den Springprüfungen vom Freitag bei der Partner Pferd in Leipzig.

Eventing Olympic and World Champion Michael Jung and Dutch rider Jur Vrieling are the winners of Friday’s jumping competitions at the Partner Pferd in Leipzig (GER)

Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,45m / Int’l jumping competition 1,45m against the clock

RankRiderNationHorseResult
1:Michael JungGEREclaire Z0 / 57,35 sec.
2:Victor BettendorfLUXCancun Torel Z0 / 57,88 sec.
3:Sara VingralkovaCZEConstantin0 / 59,36 sec.
4:Gerrit NiebergGERIB Queen0 / 61,22 sec
5:Tom ScheweGERCongress Blue PS0 / 61,53 sec.

Ra Range Rover Cup CSI 5* – Qualifier for the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup

RankRiderNationHorseResult
1:Jur VrielingNEDGrand Slam0 / 63,72 sec.
2:Michael JungGERFischerheros Z0 / 64,65 sec.
3:Victor BettendorfLUXDoha de Riverland0 / 66,11 sec.
4:Eiken SatoJPNChadellano0 / 66,39 sec.
5:Patrick StühlmeyerGERConterno Blue PS0 / 66,95 sec.
