Partner Pferd: Jung und Vrieling sind die Freitagssieger von Leipzig

Vielseitigkeits-Olympiasieger und -Weltmeister Michael Jung und der Niederländer Jur Vrieling sind die Sieger in den Springprüfungen vom Freitag bei der Partner Pferd in Leipzig.
Eventing Olympic and World Champion Michael Jung and Dutch rider Jur Vrieling are the winners of Friday’s jumping competitions at the Partner Pferd in Leipzig (GER)
Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,45m / Int’l jumping competition 1,45m against the clock
|Rank
|Rider
|Nation
|Horse
|Result
|1:
|Michael Jung
|GER
|Eclaire Z
|0 / 57,35 sec.
|2:
|Victor Bettendorf
|LUX
|Cancun Torel Z
|0 / 57,88 sec.
|3:
|Sara Vingralkova
|CZE
|Constantin
|0 / 59,36 sec.
|4:
|Gerrit Nieberg
|GER
|IB Queen
|0 / 61,22 sec
|5:
|Tom Schewe
|GER
|Congress Blue PS
|0 / 61,53 sec.
Ra Range Rover Cup CSI 5* – Qualifier for the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup
|Rank
|Rider
|Nation
|Horse
|Result
|1:
|Jur Vrieling
|NED
|Grand Slam
|0 / 63,72 sec.
|2:
|Michael Jung
|GER
|Fischerheros Z
|0 / 64,65 sec.
|3:
|Victor Bettendorf
|LUX
|Doha de Riverland
|0 / 66,11 sec.
|4:
|Eiken Sato
|JPN
|Chadellano
|0 / 66,39 sec.
|5:
|Patrick Stühlmeyer
|GER
|Conterno Blue PS
|0 / 66,95 sec.