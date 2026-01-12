Richi Vogel ist der große Sieger von Basel

Der Europameister war auch der Sieger im Worldcup-Springen von Basel: Richard Vogel und sein Top-Pferd United Touch waren die Besten der CHI Basel Classics,

The European Champion also claimed the victory in the World Cup jumping competition of Basel: Richard Vogel and his top mount United Touch were the best of the CHI Basel Classics.

7 Reiterinnen und Reiter hatten es ins Stechen des World Cup-Springens geschafft – und der Europameister stand am Ende ganz vorn: Richard Vogel (Foto) siegte vor Kim Emmen und Johann-Sebastian Gulliksen – diese Drei hatten die einzigen Nullrunden im Stechen geschafft. Hier ist das Ergebnis:

Seven riders hat managed to reach the jump-off of the world cup competition – and at the end, the current European Champions was on the top: Germany’s Richard Vogel (pictured) the victory ahead of Kim Emmen and Johann-Sebastian Gulliksen – only these three had managed to stay clear even in the jump-off.. Here are the results:

Longines FEI Jumping World Cup of Basel presented by Bank J. Safra Sarasin

Rank Rider Nation Horse Result 1: Richard Vogel GER United Touch 0 / 40,12 sec. 2: Kim Emmen NED Imagine 0 / 41,55 sec. 3: Johann-Sebastian Gulliksen NOR Equine America Harwich 0 / 46,85 sec. 4: Martin Fuchs SUI Lorde 4 / 40,43 sec. 5: Julien Epaillard FRA Donatello d’Auge 4 / 40,56 sec. 6: Donald Whitaker GBR Millfiled Colette 8 / 40,25 sec. 7: Gaetan Joliat SUI Just Special 8 / 44,02 sec.

Foto Copyright: @ LONGINES CHI CLASSICS Basel 2026