Richi Vogel ist der große Sieger von Basel

Der Europameister war auch der Sieger im Worldcup-Springen von Basel: Richard Vogel und sein Top-Pferd United Touch waren die Besten der CHI Basel Classics,
The European Champion also claimed the victory in the World Cup jumping competition of Basel: Richard Vogel and his top mount United Touch were the best of the CHI Basel Classics.
7 Reiterinnen und Reiter hatten es ins Stechen des World Cup-Springens geschafft – und der Europameister stand am Ende ganz vorn: Richard Vogel (Foto) siegte vor Kim Emmen und Johann-Sebastian Gulliksen – diese Drei hatten die einzigen Nullrunden im Stechen geschafft. Hier ist das Ergebnis:
Seven riders hat managed to reach the jump-off of the world cup competition – and at the end, the current European Champions was on the top: Germany’s Richard Vogel (pictured) the victory ahead of Kim Emmen and Johann-Sebastian Gulliksen – only these three had managed to stay clear even in the jump-off.. Here are the results:
Longines FEI Jumping World Cup of Basel presented by Bank J. Safra Sarasin
|Rank
|Rider
|Nation
|Horse
|Result
|1:
|Richard Vogel
|GER
|United Touch
|0 / 40,12 sec.
|2:
|Kim Emmen
|NED
|Imagine
|0 / 41,55 sec.
|3:
|Johann-Sebastian Gulliksen
|NOR
|Equine America Harwich
|0 / 46,85 sec.
|4:
|Martin Fuchs
|SUI
|Lorde
|4 / 40,43 sec.
|5:
|Julien Epaillard
|FRA
|Donatello d’Auge
|4 / 40,56 sec.
|6:
|Donald Whitaker
|GBR
|Millfiled Colette
|8 / 40,25 sec.
|7:
|Gaetan Joliat
|SUI
|Just Special
|8 / 44,02 sec.
Foto Copyright: @ LONGINES CHI CLASSICS Basel 2026