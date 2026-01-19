Partner Pferd: Guerdat siegt…. und siegt!

Steve Guerdat ist der große Sieger von Leipzig. Nachdem er den Samstag als Sieger des Championats von Leipzig beendet hatte, holte er sich am Sonntagnachmittag auch noch den Sieg im World Cup-Springen.

Steve Guerdat is the big winner in Leipzig. After finishing Saturday as the winner of the Leipzig Championship, he also secured victory in the World Cup Jumping competition on Sunday afternoon.

Am Samstag hatte Guerdat das Championat von Leipzig als Schnellster im 16-köpfigen Stechen beendet (übrigens waren es 15 Stechreiter und nur eine Reiterin – Niamh Mc Evoya aus Irland). Guerdat hatte die 13-jährige KWPN-Schimmelstute Is-Minka gesattelt, eine Tochter von Mylord Carthago. Seine Stechzeit von 36,13 Sekunden war nicht zu toppen – weder von Gerrit Nieberg mit IB Queen (2. Rang / 38,58 sec), noch vom Niederländer Rik Hemeryck mit Navarro vh Eeelshof (3. Platz – 39,62 sec). Strafpunktfrei im Stechen blieben zudem noch Simon Delestre (FRA) mit Golden Boy (40,14 sec – Rang vier), Jur Frieling (NED) mit Iron Wish (40,23 sec – 5. Platz) und der sechstplatzierte Ire Denis Lynch mit Chicago (42,74 sec).

Im Longines FEI Jumping World Cup hatte Parcourschef Frank Rothenberger dann die Messlatte nochmals höher gelegt – aber auch hier konnten 11 Reiter das Stechen erreichen. Steve Guerdat musste mit dem 12-jährigen Albführen’s Iashin Sitte als erster Teilnehmer ins Stechen und eigentlich sah der Ritt gar nicht so schnell aus – aber seine Zeit von 42,21 sec sollte kein Konkurrent mehr knacken können. Der Franzose Simon Delestre und Gatsby du Tillard beendeten das Stechen mit Rang 2 (0 / 43,25 sec), der in Leipzig hervorragend auftretende Gerrit Nieberg kam mit Ping Pong vd Lentamel auf den dritten Rang und somit noch aufs Podium (0 / 44,54 sec). Busch-Olympiasieger Michael Jung und sein erst neunjähriger Fischerheros Z präsentierten sich beim ersten World Cup-Auftritt des jungen Zangersheide-Wallachs hervorragend, ein Klotz in 42,24 Sekunden bedeutete am Ende einen hervorragenden sechsten Platz.

Für Steve Guerdat, der nach seinen beiden Rücken-OP’s im letzten Jahr noch sehr dosiert reitet, ein mehr als toller Erfolg. Im September 2025 hatte sich Guerdat ja ein zweites Mal am Rücken operieren lassen müssen, da sich die im Februar 2025 operierte Bandscheibe erneut vorgewölbt hatte. Erst im vergangenen Dezember war der Olympiasieger von 2012 und Olympia-Silbermedaillengewinner von Paris wieder ins Turniergeschehen zurückgekehrt.

Im Gesamtranking des World Cups liegt nach wie vor Europameister Richard Vogel (GER) mit 56 Punkten an der Spitze, nun gefolgt vom jungen Norweger Johan-Sebastian Gulliksen (53) und Max Kühner (AUT) mit 52 Punkten.

On Saturday, Guerdat finished the Leipzig Championship with the fastest time in the 16-rider jump-off (incidentally, there were 15 male riders and only one female rider – Niamh Mc Evoya from Ireland). Guerdat rode the 13-year-old KWPN grey mare Is-Minka, a daughter of Mylord Carthago. His jump-off time of 36.13 seconds was unbeatable – neither by Gerrit Nieberg with IB Queen (2nd place / 38.58 sec), nor by the Dutchman Rik Hemeryck with Navarro vh Eeelshof (3rd place – 39.62 sec). Simon Delestre (FRA) with Golden Boy (40.14 sec – fourth place), Jur Frieling (NED) with Iron Wish (40.23 sec – fifth place) and sixth-placed Ire Denis Lynch with Chicago (42.74 sec) also remained penalty-free in the jump-off.

In the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup, course designer Frank Rothenberger raised the bar even higher – but even here, 11 riders managed to reach the jump-off. Steve Guerdat and the 12-year-old Albführen’s Iashin Sitte were the first to enter the jump-off, and their ride didn’t actually look that fast – but his time of 42.21 seconds proved unbeatable. Frenchman Simon Delestre and Gatsby du Tillard finished the jump-off in second place (0 penalty points / 43.25 seconds), while Gerrit Nieberg, who had an outstanding performance in Leipzig, came in third with Ping Pong vd Lentamel, securing a spot on the podium (0 / 44.54 seconds). Eventing Olympic champion Michael Jung and his only nine-year-old Fischerheros Z delivered an excellent performance in the young Zangersheide gelding’s first World Cup appearance; they left one on the floor but a solid 42.24 seconds ultimately earned them a superb sixth place.

For Steve Guerdat, who is still riding very cautiously after his two back surgeries last year, this is a fantastic success. In September 2025, Guerdat had to undergo a second back operation because the disc that had been operated on in February 2025 had bulged again. The 2012 Olympic champion and Paris Olympic silver medalist only returned to competition last December.

In the overall World Cup standings, European champion Richard Vogel (GER) remains in the lead with 56 points, now followed by the young Norwegian Johan-Sebastian Gulliksen (53) and Max Kühner (AUT) with 52 points.

Foto Copyright: © FEI/www.sportfotos-lafrentz.de / Stefan Lafrentz