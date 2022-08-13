Herning – Springen: 118 Pferde im Vet-Check accepted, nur 5 müssen morgen nochmals ran

Mit dem Vet-Check der Springpferde wird es auch für die nächste Disziplin spannend. Von 123 Pferden bekamen 118 das notwendige „accepted“.

With the horse inspection of the jumping horses, the next discipline takes off in Herning. out of a total of 123 horses, 118 got the necessary „accepted“.

Jetzt geht es auch für die Springreiter:innen in Herning los. Heute stand der Vet-Check auf dem Programm und für das Gros des riesigen Starterfeldes lief alles nach Plan. So auch für die Pferde der Deutschen: Dominator 2000 Z (Christian Ahlmann), Stargold (Marcus Ehning), Messi van’t Ruytershof (Janne-Friederike Meyer-Zimmermann), Chakaria (André Thieme) und Limbridge (Jana Wargers).

Fünf Pferde müssen morgen zur Re-Inspection antreten, darunter ein Team-Pferd der US-Amerikaner und eines aus Frankreich.

Here we go with showjumping in Herning. Today, the horse inspection was scheduled and for most of the starting field everything was in good order. This was also the case for the German team horses: Dominator 2000 Z (Christian Ahlmann), Stargold (Marcus Ehning), Messi van’t Ruytershof (Janne-Friederike Meyer-Zimmermann), Chakaria (André Thieme) and Limbridge (Jana Wargers).

Five horse have to be presented for re-inspection tomorrow – among them one team horse from the United States and one from the French team.