Herning – Dressur: Gold für DK, Silber für UK und die Deutschen holen Bronze

Am Ende war es wie erwartet: Die hoch favorisierten Dänen holten Dressur-Gold. Silber ging jedoch nicht, wie erhofft, an das deutsche Team, sondern an die Briten. Für Deutschland gab es Bronze.

At the end, it was as expected: The high favourites from Denmark claimed team gold. Silver, however, didn’t went on – as it was hoped – to Germany, but to the riders from Great-Britain. Germany claimed the bronze medal.

Mannschafts-Gold für Dänemark – das hatte man spätestens nach den Auftritten der dänischen Reiter:innen in Aachen eigentlich fest eingeplant. Alles andere wäre eine kleine Sensation gewesen. Und Sensationen in der Dressur sind bekanntlich selten. Der Abstand, mit dem Dänemark Gold holte, war allerdings überraschend klein. Hatte man vermutet, die Dänen wären Lichtjahre von den anderen Mannschaften entfernt, so wurde man trotz (vorsichtig ausgedrückt) teilweise schwer verständlichen Richtens eines Besseren belehrt. 235,451% standen am Ende für das Team rund um Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour fest, danach kamen die Briten mit 234,223%. Für Deutschland gab es 230,791%.

Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour hatte sich erwartungsgemäß im Grand Prix an die Spitze gesetzt. Im Sattel des erst 10-jährigen Vamos Amigos zeigte sie einen kontrollierten Ritt ohne Fehler. Schade waren die nicht konstante Anlehnung und eine hohe Kruppe in der Pi-Pa-Tour. Der starke Galopp war schwierig zu erkennen und die Wechseltouren fehlerfrei, aber flach und kurz, eine etwaige Rahmenerweiterung suchte man vergeblich. Gleichwohl ließen sich die Richter nicht lumpen und vergaben 81,864%, was die Dänen auf den Goldplatz brachte. Den höchsten Wert für Vamos Amigos gab es mit 83,043% von Anne Gribbons aus den USA; die amerikanische Richterin sah den schlußendlich Zehnten, Daniel Bachmann-Andersen mit Marschall-Bell auf dem zweiten Platz.

Cathrine Dufour – Vamos Amigos (Copyright bmp – J. Stils)

Auf den zweiten Platz im Einzelranking kam die Mega-Überraschung des Grand Prix: Charlotte Fry aus Groß-Britannien mit dem 11-jährigen KWPN-Hengst Glamourdale, die damit auch das Silber für das Team von der Insel sicherten. Die von Anne van Olst tranierte Britin steuerte den Weltmeister der jungen Dressurpferde von 2018 souverän durch eine bildschöne Prüfung. Der Galopp des Rapphengstes ist atemberaubend und man hätte Glamourdale eigentlich an der Spitze gesehen, wenn er nicht Probleme in beiden Pirouetten gehabt hätte. Auf jeden Fall war es eine tolle Runde und die 80,383% mehr als verdient.

Für die Briten trat am zweiten Tag des Grand Prix auch Charlotte Dujardin mit dem erst 9-jährigen Everdale-Sohn Imhotep an. Der Wallach ging in Herning den erst vierten Grand Prix seines Lebens und man darf gespannt sein, wie sich der Hochbegabte unter seiner brillanten Reiterin weiter entwickelt. 77,404% und Rang vier im Einzelranking.

Hinter Charlotte Dujardin rangierte Isabell Werth mit Quantaz. Nach dem frühen Aus in Aachen und dem komplett verkorksten Auftritt auf dem Schafhof (wo Quantaz die Piaffe mit Schulen über der Erde beendete) zeigte der Quaterback-Sohn in Herning, dass er durchaus berechtigt nach Dänemark gereist war. Eine überaus kontrollierte Runde ohne großes Risiko – die erfolgreichste Dressurreiterin aller Zeiten hatte den 12-jährigen Hengst eindeutig wieder auf ihrer Seite. Die Piaffen ritt Isabell Werth mit angezogener Handbremse und der Schritt ist eindeutig nicht Quantaz‘ Paradelektion, aber die Runde war fehlerfrei – 77,127%. Dass der britische Richter Peter Storr Isabell mit 73,696% auf dem 18. (!!) Rang sah, muss man wirklich nicht verstehen – ein Ergebnis, dass eher nach einer persönlichen Vendetta als nach korrektem Richten aussah.

Letzter Starter für Deutschland war der dritte Debütant im deutschen Team – Frederic Wandres mit Duke of Britain. Der 15-jährige Wallach piaffierte wie ein Metronom und zeigte größtenteils wunderschöne Übergänge. Ein Fehler in den Zweierwechseln und die eher mauen Trabverstärkungen drückten das Ergebnis ein wenig – 76,661% und Platz 9.

Freddie Wandres mit Duke of Britain (bmp – J. Stils)

Team gold for Denmark – this was the clear goal since at least the Danish performances in Aachen. All other scenarios would have been a real sensations which are, as is known, once in a blue moon in dressage. However, the margin from Denmark ahead of the other nations was surprisingly small. If somebody had guessed that Denmark would be light-years away from the other nations, he was disabused – despite the fact that the judging partially was incomprehensible, to say it politely. 235,451% were the final result of the team around anchor rider Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour, followed by the British riders with 234,223%. Germany got a total score of 230,781%.

As it was expected, Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour rose to the top in the Grand Prix. Riding the 10-year old Vamos Amigos, she showed a very controlled round without any mistakes. It was a pity that the connection was not steady and that the gelding had a high croup throughout the Pi-Pa-tour. The extended canter was a bit difficult to see and the tempi changes were faultfree, but flat and short with nearly no extension of the frame. However, the judges splashed out a total of 81,864%, which brought team Denmark to the top. The highest score for Denmark (83,043%), by the way, came from US-judge Anne Gribbons, who ranked the 10th placed Daniel Bachmann-Andersen with Marschall-Bell as runner-up.

The runner-up spot in the individual ranking went on to the mega surprise of the entire Grand Prix: Charlotte Fry from Great-Britain with the 11-year old KWPN-stallion Glamourdale, who with this secured the silver medal for team GB. The British rider, who is trained by Anne van Olst, piloted the world champion of young dressage horses from 2018 quite confident through a really beautiful test. The black stallion’s canter is breathtaking and normally, Glamourdale would have been seen on the top, but there were hooks in the pirouettes. Anyway, it was a great round and the result of 80,383% was richly deserved.

Third British team rider on day 2 had been Charlotte Dujardin with her only 9-year young Everdale-offspring Imhotep. The gelding had the fourth Grand Prix of his lifetime in Herning and it will be exciting to see how this highly talented horse will develop with his brillant rider. 77,404% and the 4th place in the individual ranking.

Directly behind Charlotte Dujardin, Isabell Werth and Quantaz finished on 5th place. After the early end in Aachen and the totally messed-up test in Kronberg (where Quantaz finished the first piaffe with a school above the ground), the son of Quaterback proved in Herning that his ticket to Denmark was well deserved. A very controlled round without too much risk – the most successful rider ever had the 12-year old stallion back on her side. The piaffes were clearly ridden with the hand-brakes on and the walk is simply not Quantaz‘ best lection, but the round was completely faultfree – 77,127%. Well, it’s hard to understand that British judge Peter Storr ranked Isabell with 73,696% on the 18th (!!) place – a result which looks more like a personal vendetta than like correct judging.

Last to go for Germany was the third first-timer in the German team – Frederic Wandres and Duke of Britain. The 15-year old gelding executes the piaffes like a metronom and most of the time showed great transitions. A mistake in the two-tempis and the rather poorly trot extensions weighed down the score a bit – 76,661% and the 9th place.