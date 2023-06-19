Balve: Marcus Ehning ist Deutscher Meister der Springreiter

And the winner is……. Marcus Ehning! 21 Jahre nach seinem ersten DM-Gold (seinerzeit im Sattel von For Pleasure) holte sich Deutschlands größter Stilist im Springsattel erneut den nationalen Meistertitel, dieses Mal im Sattel von Priam du Roset, einem 12-jährigen Sohn von Marcus Ehnings‘ ehemaligem Erfolgspferd Plot Blue, mit dem er 2010 WM-Gold in Kentucky holte.

Während sich die meisten von Ehnings Kolleg:innen – wie in der Vergangenheit ja schon fast üblich – die nationalen Titelkämpfe zugunsten von Starts bei höher dotierten Turnieren klemmten (dieses Jahr fand zeitgleich die Global Champions Tour-Etappe in Cannes statt) und die Meisterschaften ja auch nicht wie bei den Dressurreitern ein Pflichttermin sind, zauberte der Stilist aus Borken vier fehlerfreie Bilderbuchrunden in das Balvener Springstadion. Nur ein einziger Reiter konnte ebenfalls mit vier Nullrunden aufwarte – Maurice Tebbel mit dem erst neunjährigen Chacco’s Light. Somit wurde die Deutsche Meisterschaft im Stechen entschieden – und hier schaffte Ehning den fünften Null-Fehler-Ritt, wobei bei Tebbel die Stange am letzten Hindernis fiel. Gold für Marcus Ehning, Silber für Maurice Tebbel und Bronze für Maximilian Weishaupt mit Omerta Incipit.

Marcus Ehning / Priam du Roset Copyright: Balve Optimum

And the winner is……. Marcus Ehning! 21 years after his first national title (2002 with his four-legged champ For Pleasure), Germany’s top stylist in the jumping saddle claimed gold at the German National Championships, this time riding Priam du Roset, a 12-year old son of his former top horse Plot Blue, with whom Marcus claimed gold at the 2010 World Championships in Kentucky.

While most of Ehning’s colleagues – as is is quite „customary“ since so many years – prefer the competitions with a higher pricemoney (this year it was the Global Champions Tour leg in Cannes which took place at the same time) and as the national championships are no compulsory tests (as it is the fact for the dressage riders), it was the stylist from Borken who performed four magical clear rounds in the jumping stadium in Balve. Only one rider could do it the same way – Maurice Tebbel with his only nine-year old Chacco’s Light. Therefore, the decision about the gold medal had to be taken in a jump-off and here Marcus managed to stay clear for the fifth time, whereby Tebbel had the last fence down. Therefore, gold and the title went on to Marcus Ehning, silver to Maurice Tebbel and Maximilian Weishaupt and Omerta Incipit became the bronze medal winners.