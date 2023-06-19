Wiesbaden – Dressur: Emilio in der Kür!

Mit dem einzigen Ritt, der in der CDI****-Kür die 80%-Marke knackte, siegte Isabell Werth mit ihrem 17-jährigen Emilio in dessen letzter Turniersaison auf dem traumhaften Dressurviereck vor dem Biebericher Schloss. Da konnten die verpatzten Einerwechsel (benotet zwischen 4 und 5), Haken in den Zweierwechseln und ein versammelter Schritt aus der Kategorie ‚geht so‘ (6,5 – 7,5) nicht viel kaputtmachen – Emilio zeigte superschöne Pirouetten und wirklich gute Piaffen (81,8%). Vier der fünf Richter sahen Isabell Werth auf 1, lediglich Richter Christoph Umbach hatte bei den Erstplatzierten eine andere Sichtweise.

Mit 79,5% kam local hero Evelyn Eger im Sattel des schon 18-jährigen Westminster (Oldenburger Wallach von Weltissimo vom Hof Kasselmann) auf einen tollen zweiten Rang. Evelyn Eger sitzt erst seit 2022 im Sattel von Westminster und bestritt im Wiesbadener Schlosspark erst ihren vierten internationalen GP-Start.

Rang 3 mit einem Ergebnis von 77,65% ging an Reitmeisterin Dorothee Schneider mit der 11-jährigen Sandro Hit-Tochter Sisters Act aus dem Besitz von Sissy Max-Theurer. Auch hier gab es einige Haken in den Wechseltouren und das bedingt gute ‚Halten und Grüßen‘ war wahrscheinlich der Nervosität der Stute geschuldet.

With the only round above 80% in the CDI**** freestyle to music, Isabell Werth and her already 17-year old Emilio claimed the victory in front of the beautiful Bieberich castle in Emilio’s last competition season. Despite the messed-up one-tempis (with marks between 4 and 5), two hooks in the two tempis and a „so lala“ collected walk (6,5 – 7,5), Emilio claimed an undisputed win with super pirouettes and really good piaffes (81,8%). Four out of the five judges had Isabell on the top spot, only Christoph Umbach had some different opinions for all the first-placed competitors.

With a final score of 79,5%, local hero Evelyn Eger and her 18-year old Westminster (Oldenbourg-bred gelding by Weltissimo from the Kasselmann family) finished as runner-ups. Evelyn Eger and Westminster are a combination since 2022 only and had their only fourth international GP-competition

Dorothee Schneider and the 11-year old Sandro Hit-daughter Sisters Act finished third with a result of 77,65%. The mare, owned by Austrian Sissy Max-Theurer, had some hooks in the tempi changes and lost points at the entrance and halts, which clearly was due to the excitement of the mare.