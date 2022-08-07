In eigener Sache: Keine Berichterstattung vom Preis der Diana

Eigentlich wollten wir an dieser Stelle über den 164. Henkel Preis der Diana berichten. Leider gab es (einmal mehr) nicht lösbare logistische Probleme für Medienvertreter:innen auf der Düsseldorfer Galopprennbahn, sodass wir leider auf die Berichterstattung verzichten mussten.

Well, it was planned to report on the 164. Henkel Prix de Diane. Unfortunately, there were (once again) unsolvable logistical problems for media representatives on the Duesseldorf racing track. Therefore, we unfortunately have to waive the covering of the event.