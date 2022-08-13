Willkommen auf der Welt, Ella Marie!

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl und ihr Mann Max von Bredow sind zum zweiten Mal Eltern geworden. Die kleine Ella Marie komplettiert die Familie der Doppel-Olympiasiegerin von Tokyo. Noch am Mittwochabend hatte sich Jessica von Bredow-Werndl – schon in der Klinik – noch die Kür ihres Bruders Benjamin aus Herning anschauen können, am Donnerstagmorgen war dann Töchterchen Ella auf der Welt. Wir, das Team von Equi News, gratulieren den glücklichen Eltern und dem großen Bruder Moritz sehr herzlich und wünschen der kleinen Ella Marie viel Glück und Sonne auf ihrem Lebensweg.

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and her husband Max von Bredow have become parents for the second time. Little Ella Marie now completes the family of the double Olympic champion from Tokyo. Wednesday at night, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl (who was already at the hospital) could enjoy her brother’s freestyle in the livestream from Herning, on Thursday morning Ella was born. We, the team from Equi News, send congratulations to the happy parents and proud ‚big‘ brother Moritz and we wish little Ella Marie all the best, joy and sun for her life.