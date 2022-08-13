Herning – Dressur: Und zum Zweiten….. Kür-Gold für Glamourdale, Silber für Vamos Amigos, Bronze für Hermes

Zweiter Satz Einzelmedaillen – diese Mal für die Grand Prix Kür. Und am Ende sah das Podium ebenso aus wie nach dem Grand Prix Spécial: Eine strahlende Charlotte Fry bekam die Goldmedaille umgehängt, Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour konnte sich fast über Silber freuen und Dinja van Liere erhielt Bronze. Vorangegangen war toller Sport mit Gänsehautmomenten.

Second set of individual medals – this time for the freestyle to music. And at the end, the podium was the same as after the Grand Prix Spécial: A beaming Charlotte Fry got the gold, Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour could nearly enjoy silver and Dinja van Liere received the bronze medal. Previously, there was top sport with goose bumps‘ moments.

Der Gold-Ritt war mit Höchstspannung erwartet worden. Lottie Fry und Glamourdale, der Hengst, über den in Herning jeder sprach, zeigten zu ‚Best of Britain‘-Musik eine tolle Runde, in welcher die Highlights des Hengstes – starker Galopp, schöne Wechsel, aber auch Piaffen und Passagen – ausgiebig zelebriert wurden. Allerdings hatten sich in der Kür einige Fehlerchen eingeschlichen – ein Haken in den ersten Einern, ein weiterer Haken in der ersten Pirouette – und auch der starke Schritt war überschaubar. Die Richter waren aber von der Präsenz des Hengstes und seiner unglaublich fein einwirkenden Reiterin hin und weg und vergaben 90,654%, davon war es 24 x die Traumnote 10. Jubel, Standing Ovation und Gold.

Lottie Fry / Glamourdale (Copyright Herning 2022 – hippofoto.be / Dirk Caremans)

Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour und Vamos Amigos betraten als letzte Kombination das Viereck. Die Spannung war überall spürbar: Würde sie das in allen Prognosen eigentlich fest eingeplante Einzelgold noch holen können? Nein, sie konnte nicht. Trotz einer nahezu fehlerfreien Prüfung mit superschönen Pirouetten und tollen Wechseltouren. 12 x die 10 – davon nur zwei für den technischen Teil (für Halten und Grüßen) und eine Rangierung von Platz 1 bis 8 bei 89,411%. Natürlich hatte Susanne Baarup aus Dänemark Vamos Amigos auf dem ersten Platz (sie war die einzige der Richter gewesen, die Glamourdale auf 2 hatte) und der Luxembourger Christoph Umbach sah die Spécial-Zweite auf Rang 8 (das musste man nicht verstehen) – die anderen fünf Richter:innen hatten Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour auf dem Silberrang. Gleichwohl, das Publikum in Herning feierte ihre Lokalmatadorin und Team-Gold und doppeltes Einzelsilber sind jetzt auch keine allzu schlechte Ausbeute einer Weltmeisterschaft.

Auch in der Kür kam Dinja van Liere mit Hermes auf den Bronzerang. Eine gute Runde mit sehr viel Pi und Pa, eiligen Trabverstärkungen, aber schönen Wechseltouren und einer nicht allzu schweren Choreographie ergaben A-Noten zwischen 79,25% und 81% sowie B-Werte zwischen 91,6% und 95%, insgesamt 86,900%. Schade, man hätte sich sicherlich hier und da eine weniger straffe Zügelhilfe der Reiterin und beim Pferd etwas mehr Durchlässigkeit gewünscht, aber die Richter:innen sahen dies dann wohl doch nicht als so besonders bedeutend an.

Es gab viele Zuschauer in Herning oder auch im Livestream, die den Viertplatzierten eher auf dem Bronzerang gesehen hätten: Benjamin Werndl und Famoso. 85,893% waren das Ergebnis für eine weitere Fabelrunde des deutschen Debütanten-Paares. Wunderschöne Passagen, tolle Piaffen, großartige Galopptour mit schönen Wechseln – Famoso scheint eines der wenigen Pferde zu sein, die auch in der dritten Prüfung noch nicht müde sind. Dabei geht der Farewell II-Sohn losgelassen, mit Schwung, in toller Silhouette und Benni Werndl sitzt fein einwirkend im Sattel – super!

Isabell Werth und Quantaz zeigten erstmals ihre neue Kür zur Musik von Bonnie Tyler. Die Kür ist höllenschwer (starker Galopp in Pirouetten mündend und Zweier, die in Einer übergehen und dann in Pirouetten münden) und Quantaz ist da wohl noch nicht hundertprozentig dran gewöhnt, denn Isabell musste im Sattel ganz schön arbeiten. Quantaz zeigte sich aber von seiner besten Seite, auch wenn er in die Zweierwechsel Fehler einbaute und hier und da einmal in einer Pirouette etwas den Rhythmus verlor. Am Ende gab es 83,339%, was im bärenstarken Feld nur zu Platz 9 reichte, aber so what. Bonnie Tyler hat im Song ‚Limelight‘ (der war übrigens nicht mit in der Kürmusik) mal gesungen: „I can feel it inside – maybe this day could be the one“. Vielleicht hat Isabell Werth gefühlt, dass es für Quantaz der Tag war, sich endgültig für seinen Flegelauftritt in Kronberg zu rehabilitieren – this day was the one.

Eine Kombi, die man vermissen wird: Daniel Bachmann Andersen mit Marshall-Bell (bmp – J. Stils)

Die weiteren Ränge: Groß-Britanniens Garreth Hughes und Classic Briolinca kamen nach einer ganz sicheren und präzisen Runde mit 84,043% auf Rang 5, auf ihn folgte die US-Amerikanerin Adrienne Lyle mit Salvino (83,704%). Das beste amerikanische Paar punktete mit bildschönen Passagen und konnten auch sonst eine wirklich schöne Runde ins Viereck zaubern. Patrik Kittel und der erst 10-jährige Touchdown rangierten mit 83,679% auf dem 7. Platz, gefolgt vom Dänen Daniel Bachmann Andersen, der mit Marshall-Bell eine tolle Abschiedsvorstellung gab (83,464%). Der 10-jährige Wallach ist ja an Nicola Ahoner verkauft worden, die aber Daniel Bachmann Andersen den Sohn des Blue Hors Don Romantic aber noch bis zur WM zur Verfügung gestellt hatte.

Mit 83,132% kamen Charlotte Dujardin und ihr Pete (mit richtigem Namen Imhotep) auf den 10. Rang. Charlotte Dujardin wollte den erst Neunjährigen nicht überfordern, schließlich ist er ihre Hoffnung für Paris. In der Kür merkte man dem Youngster dann allerdings an, dass er schon zwei dicke Prüfungen in den Knochen hatte – es gab hier und da Fehlerchen und in der Wechseltour gab es einen dicken Haken. Aber auf jeden Fall sollte man dieses Paar für kommende Championate unbedingt auf dem Zettel haben. Rang 11: These Nilshagen (SWE) mit Dante Weltino (83,046%), 12: Carina Cassoe Krüth (DEN) / Heiline’s Danciera (82,143%), 13: Juliette Ramel (SWE) / Buriel (80,682%), 14: Alejandro Sanchez del Barco (ESP) / Quincallo de Indalo (78,386%). Der junge Spanier ging übrigens im WM-Finale die erste international Grand Prix Kür seines Lebens….. auch kein schlechter Ort, um damit anzufangen. 15: Emmelie Scholtens (NED) / Indian Rock (74,589%).

The golden round was awaited with huge excitement. Lottie Fry and Glamourdale, the stallion which everybody was talking about in Herning, showed a super round at ‚Best of Britain‘-music, in which the stallion’s highlights – extended canter, nice tempi changes, but also piaffes and passages – were widespread celebrated. But, admittedly, there were some hooks here and there in the freestyle – a hook in the first one-tempi changes, another hook in the first pirouette and also the extended walk had clear room for improvement. The judges, however, were blown away by the stallion’s high profile and his super smooth-aiding rider and awarded a swopping 90,654% (with 24 x the dream score 10). Jubilation, standing ovation and the gold medal!

Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour and Vamos Amigos were the last to go in the freestyle. Everybody could feel the excitement: Would she still manage to claim individual gold, as it was foreseen in nearly every prediction? No, she couldn’t. Despite a nearly faultfree test with super nice pirouettes and great tempi changes. She earned twelve times the dream score 10 – but only two out of them in the technical part (for immobility and halt). She got a ranking from 1 to 8 with 89,411%. Naturally, Danish judge Susanne Baarup saw her on the gold spot (she was the only one who had ranked Glamourdale on silver) and Christoph Umbach from Luxembourg ranked her 8th (there is no need to understand this….) – the other judges had this combination on the silver spot. Anyway, the Herning audience cheered on their local hero and team gold plus double individual silver honestly isn’t that bad a result

Also in the freestyle to music, Dinja van Liere and Hermes won bronze. A nice round with quite a lot of pi and pa, hurried trot extensions but nice tempi changes and a not so difficult choreography ended up in an A-score between 79,25% and 81% and a B-score between 91,6% and 95%, in total 96,900%. What a pity – one could have wished quite softer rein aids from the rider and quite more thoroughness from the horse, but the judges obviously didn’t regarded this as so important.

There were many spectators in Herning, but also in the livestream who had seen the fourth-placed in bronze-medal position. Benjamin Werndl and Famoso. 85,893% were the final score for another legendary round from the German first-timers. Beautiful passages, great piaffes, a super canter tour with nice tempi changes – Famoso obviously was one of the few horses who weren’t not that tired in the third big test. The Farewell II-offspring showed great suppleness und impulsion, went with a super silhouette and Benni Werndl with his super-soft aids – great!

Isabell Werth and Quantaz presented their brand-new freestyle at music from Bonnie Tyler for the very first time. The freestyle is extremely difficult (extended canter into pirouettes and two-tempis into one-tempis and then into pirouettes) and Quantaz still has to get accustumed to it, because Isabell had quite lot of work to do in the test. Quantaz, however, appeared at his best, despite the fact that he had mistakes in the two-tempis and lost here and there the rhythm in the pirouettes. At the end, a total result of 83,339% was the 9th place within this highly powerful field, but so what. Bonnie Tyler once sung in the song ‚Limelight‘ (which by the way wasn’t part of the freestyle music) ‚I can feel it inside – maybe tis day could be the one.“ Maybe Isabell Werth felt it inside that this day was the one for Quantaz to finally redeem himself from his messed-up test in Kronberg.

The further results: Great-Britains Garreth Hughes and Classic Briolinca finished 5th with 84,034% after a very safe and precise round, followed by US-rider Adrienne Lyle and Salvino (83,704%). The best American combination got high marks for super nice passages and also besides this had shown a really nice round. Patrik Kittel and his only 10-year old Touchdown finished 7th with 83,679%, followed by Denmark’s Daniel Bachmann Andersen, who gave a great farewell performance with Marschall-Bell. The 10-year old gelding had been sold to Nicola Ahoner, but she had confirmed that Daniel could ride the son of Blue Hors Don Romance until the world championships.

With 83,132%, Charlotte Dujardin and Pete (or Imhotep) finished 10th. Charlotte Dujardin had made it clear that she didn’t want to overburden the only 9-year old; he is her hopeful for Paris after al. In the freestyle, however, one could see that the youngster had already two really big tests on his records. There were some hooks here and there and he made a big mistake in the tempi changes, but anyway, this cobination is one to watch for the coming championships.

11th place: These Nilshagen (SWE) with Dante Weltino (83,046%), 12th: Carina Cassoe Krüth (DEN) / Heiline’s Danciera (82,143%), 13th: Juliette Ramel (SWE) / Buriel (80,682%), 14th: Alejandro Sanchez del Barco (ESP) / Quincallo de Indalo (78,386%). By the way, the young Spanish rider performed his were first international Grand Prix freestyle in the world championship’s final – not such a bad place to start with it. 15: Emmelie Scholtens (NED) / Indian Rock (74,589%).