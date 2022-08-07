Let the Games begin!

Mit dem heutigen Vet-Check beginnen die Weltmeisterschaften 2022 Dressur, Springen, Para-Dressur und Voltigieren im dänischen Herning.
With today’s vet-check, the world championships 2022 dressage, showjumping, para-dressage and vaulting start in Herning / Denmark.
Keine Probleme beim Vet-Check der Dressurpferde. 93 Pferde werden ab Samstag um 11:00 Uhr im Grand Prix um Medaillen kämpfen; in der Team-Wertung sind 19 Nationen am Start. Die Gastgeber aus Dänemark haben die Start-Nr. 16. die deutschen Reiter:innen starten als Vorletzte und somit als 18. vor den Mannschaftsreiter:innen aus den USA. Die vollständige Liste der Nationen nach der Losung siehe unten:
No problems at the vet-check of the dressage horses. From Saturday at 11:00h, 93 horses will compete in the Grand Prix and fight for the medals. A total of 19 nations have sent teams to Herning. The Danish hosts have drawn the starting place 16, the German riders will be the second-last to go (starting place 18) and therefore will start ahead of the US riders. The complete listing of the nations after the draw is as follows:
1: Japan
2: Neuseeland / New Zealand
3: Norwegen / Norway
4: Schweiz / Switzerland
5: Portugal
6: Finnland / Finland
7: Österreich / Austria
8: Irland / Ireland
9: Polen / Poland
10: Frankreich / France
11: Spanien / Spain
12: Belgien / Belgium
13: Groß-Britannien / Great Britan
14: Australien / Australia
15: Niederlande / Netherlands
16: Dänemark / Denmark
17: Schweden / Sweden
18: Deutschland / Germany
19: USA