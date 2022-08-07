Let the Games begin!

Mit dem heutigen Vet-Check beginnen die Weltmeisterschaften 2022 Dressur, Springen, Para-Dressur und Voltigieren im dänischen Herning.

With today’s vet-check, the world championships 2022 dressage, showjumping, para-dressage and vaulting start in Herning / Denmark.

Keine Probleme beim Vet-Check der Dressurpferde. 93 Pferde werden ab Samstag um 11:00 Uhr im Grand Prix um Medaillen kämpfen; in der Team-Wertung sind 19 Nationen am Start. Die Gastgeber aus Dänemark haben die Start-Nr. 16. die deutschen Reiter:innen starten als Vorletzte und somit als 18. vor den Mannschaftsreiter:innen aus den USA. Die vollständige Liste der Nationen nach der Losung siehe unten:

Vet-Check bei ihrem 28. internationalen Championat: Isabell Werth (GER) mit Quantaz – Copyright Herning 2022 / Kim Lundin

No problems at the vet-check of the dressage horses. From Saturday at 11:00h, 93 horses will compete in the Grand Prix and fight for the medals. A total of 19 nations have sent teams to Herning. The Danish hosts have drawn the starting place 16, the German riders will be the second-last to go (starting place 18) and therefore will start ahead of the US riders. The complete listing of the nations after the draw is as follows:

1: Japan

2: Neuseeland / New Zealand

3: Norwegen / Norway

4: Schweiz / Switzerland

5: Portugal

6: Finnland / Finland

7: Österreich / Austria

8: Irland / Ireland

9: Polen / Poland

10: Frankreich / France

11: Spanien / Spain

12: Belgien / Belgium

13: Groß-Britannien / Great Britan

14: Australien / Australia

15: Niederlande / Netherlands

16: Dänemark / Denmark

17: Schweden / Sweden

18: Deutschland / Germany

19: USA