Satchmo lebt nicht mehr. Wie Isabell Werth heute auf Instagram mitteilte, hat der 28-jährige Wallach gestern seinen Lebensweg beendet.

Satchmo has passed away. As Isabell Werth today announced via Instagram, the 28-year old gelding died yesterday.

Adieu, Satchmo! Isabell Werths einstiges Erfolgspferd lebt nicht mehr. Das Pferd, das die erfolgreichste Reiterin aller Zeiten wohl am meisten forderte, starb gestern im Alter von 28 Jahren. Seit 2011 war der vierbeinige Mannschafts-Olympiasieger und Einzelweltmeister ‚in Rente‘ auf den Werth’schen Weiden in Rheinberg.

Satchmo war eine Herausforderung. Der Hochtalentierte war unberechenbar, bis man nach Jahren des Suchens herausfand, dass er ein Problem mit den Augen hatte. Nachdem dieses behoben war, wurde aus dem Unzuverlässige das Top-Weltpferd, das Isabell Werth von Anfang an in ihm gesehen hatte. Unvergessen das Einzelgold im Spécial bei den Weltreiterspielen 2006 in Aachen, nachem es dort bereits Mannschafts-Gold gegeben hatte. Es kamen Mannschafts-Gold und Einzelsilber von den Olympischen Spielen 2008 (die Reiterspiele fanden ja in Hongkong statt) hinzu sowie das EM-Einzelgold im Spécial in la Mandria 2007. 2011 wurde Satchmo in Stuttgart aus dem Sport verabschiedet.

Auf Instagram schrieb Isabell Werth, die gerade im WM-Trainingslager ist, auf der Seite ihrer IW-Kollektion „Gute Reise mein großartiger, genialer Kämpfer und Danke für alles.“

Unvergessen: Satchmos ‚goldene Stunde‘ – Einzelgoild im Spécial bei den WEG 2006 in Aachen

Adieu, Satchmo! Isabell Werth’s former four-legged partner of success has passed away, This horse, which was the most challenging for the most successful rider ever, died yesterday aged 28. Since 211, the four-leeged team Olympic champion and individual world champion enjoyed his retirement in the field of Isabell Werth’s barn in Rheinberg.

Satchmo was a challenge. The highly talented gelding was unpredictable, until after years of searching it was found out that he had a problem with his eyes. After this problem was solved, the unreliable became the top world-class horse which Isabell had seen in him from the very beginning. Unforgotten is the individual gold Spécial at the World Equestrian Games 2006 in Aachen – after having won already team gold the days before. Team gold and individual silver from the 2008 Olympics (the riders fought in Hongkong for medals) was added, as was the individual European gold in Spécial in La Madria in 2007. In November 2011, Satchmo was retired in Stuttgart.

Bye bye, Satchmo! Beim Stuttgart German Masters 2011 verabschiedet sich Satchmo von der Sport-Bühne.

On Instagram, Isabell Werth (who currently is in the training camp for the world championships in Herning) wrote on the page of her IW-collection: „Bon voyage, my great, brillant fighter and thanks for everything“.

