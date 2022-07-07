Aachen – Dressur: Wandres vor Werndl im CDI-Spécial

Im Grand Prix Spécial der 4-Sterne-Tour siegte Frederic Wandres mit Bluetooth vor Benjamin Werndl mit Daily Mirror und Helen Langehanenberg mit Annabelle. Richtiges Pech hatte Isabel Freese.

In the 4-star Grand Prix Spécial the winner was Frederic Wandres mit Bluetooth. They won ahead of Benjamin Werndl with Daily Mirro and Helen Langehanenberg with Annabelle. Jinx of the day was Isabel Freese.

Eine blitzsaubere, grundsolide Runde ohne Fehler – das war es, was Frederik Wandres mit seinem 12-jährigen Oldenburger Bluetooth beim 4-Sterne Spécial ins Aachener Viereck zauberte. Vier Richter sahen Wandres vorn, lediglich Hans Voser aus der Schweiz sah den Bereiter des Stalles Kasselmann auf dem zweiten Rang. 75,638% und eine weitere Empfehlung für einen Teamplatz bei der Weltmeisterschaft im August.

Frederik Wandres mit Bluetooth

Mit 73,936% kam Benjamin Werndl und der schon 18-jährige Daily Mirror nach einer ebenfalls äußerst soliden Runde ohne große Fehler (dass Daily Mirror beim Schlußgruß nicht stand, war jetzt minder schlimm) auf den zweiten Rang, gefolgt von Helen Langehanenberg, die Annabelle gegenüber dem Grand Prix deutlich verbessert vorstellte, wenngleich die Stute auch heute wieder im Trab stellenweise eilig wurde (72,681% – die Richter sahen Helen Langehanenberg zwischen den Plätzen 2 und 8).

Knapp dahinter, mit 72,532%, rangierten schlußendlich Andreas Helgstrand und Jovian. Jovian war zwar erneut ‚an‘, aber nicht mehr so spannig wie im Grand Prix und bewies erneut seine beeindruckende Qualität. Die Piaffen waren allerdings nicht besser als im Grand Prix, zudem erschrak sich der achtjährige Hengst in der zweiten Piaffe vor seinem eigenen Schatten.

Richtig Pech mit Licht und Schatten hatten Isabel Freese und der großartige Total Hope. Nachdem das Paar superschön begonnen hatte, riss in der zweiten Piaffe der Faden, als sich auch der Totilas-Sohn vor seinem Schatten erschrak und anstieg. Isabel Freese bekam den Hengst zwar wieder auf ihre Seite, aber Total Hope war jetzt von der Rolle, vergeigte die Einerwechsel und patzte nochmals an der langen Seite vor der Schlußlinie. Somit reichte es nur zu 69,723%, Platz 8 und einem ganz großen tröstenden Applaus des wie immer superfairen Aachener Publikums.

A spotlessly clean, solid round without any mistakes – that was the round which was shown by Germany’s Frederik Wandres and the 12-year old Oldenbourg gelding Bluetooth at the 4-star Grand Prix Spécial in the Aachen-arena. Four judges saw Wandres as leader, only Swiss judge Hans Voser ranked the stable rider of Hof Kasselmann on the runner-up spot. 75,638% and another letter of recommendation for a team spot at the world championships in August.

With a final score of 73,936%, Benjamin Werndl and the already 18-year old Daily Mirror finished as runner-ups after another quite solid round without any major mistakes – well, Daily Mirror didn’t stood still at the final halt, but this wasn’t that much of a problem. Helen Langehanenberg, who presented Annabelle well improved compared to the Grand Prix, finished third with 72,681% (the judges ranked Annabelle betwenn second and eigth place…). Annabelle, however, still tends to become hasty in the trot and Helen Langehanenberg had to pilot her with unusual visible aids.

With a tiny margin behind (72,532%), Andreas Helgstrand and Jovian finished on fourth place. Jovian again was quite hot, but not as tensed as in the Grand Prix. However, he once again proved his impressive quality and talent. The piaffes, howe/ver, again left room for improvement; in addition, Jovian got frightened at his own shadow in the second piaffe.

Andreas Helgstrand / Jovian

Most unlucky with light and shadow, however and jinxes of the day were Isabel Freese and Total Hope. After a really beautiful start, they lost it in the second piaffe, when the Totilas-offspring was startled by his own shadow, spooked and tried to rear. Isabel Freese managed to keep him back on tack, but the concentration was lost. Total Hope messed up the one tempis and spooked again before the shadow on the long side before the last centre line. At the end, 69,723% were the eigth place only, but Isabel was comforted by the great Aachen audience with a great applause.

