Aachen: Ciao, Bella! Isabell verabschiedet ihr Herzenspferd

Der letzte Tanz von Isabell Werths Herzenspferd fand im ausverkauften Dressurstadion in Aachen statt. All‘ diejenigen, die Bella Rose – und auch Isabell Werth – auf ihrem sportlichen Weg begleitet haben, waren nach Aachen gekommen. Und fast 6.000 Zuschauer:innen schwenkten zum Abschied weiße Taschentücher für Isabell und Bella – was sonst nur dem Abschied der Nationen vorbehalten ist.

Bella Rose’s last dance took place in the sold-out dressage stadium in Aachen. And all those, who had accompanied Isabell Werth’s horse of her heart over the years in the sport, had come to Aachen. And 6.000 spectators waved with white handkerchiefs, which is normally reserved for the farewell of the nations.

Zunächst hatte sich Isabell Werth zum Abreiten vor der Abschiedsgala für Bella Rose in die menschenleere Albert-Vahle-Halle geflüchtet. Momente voller Emotionen vor Bella Roses letztem Tanz. Woran mag die Dressurqueen wohl gedacht haben? An den Team-Olympiasieg und das Einzelsilber in Tokyo? Das WM-Doppelgold aus Tryon? Oder das Team-Gold aus Caen, nach dem Bellas fast vierjährige krankheitsbedingte Pause kam? Vielleicht daran, wie sehr sie an diese wunderbare Stute geglaubt hat, als alle Bella Rose schon abgeschrieben hatten? Man weiß es nicht.

Allein mit ganz vielen Erinnerungen: Isabell Werth und Bella Rose beim Abreiten in der leeren Albert-Vahle-Halle

Und Isabell Werth war mit Bella Rose noch nicht ganz im Viereck angekommen, als das Duo schon die erste standing ovation bekam. Und dann: Zum letzten Mal tanzte Bella Rose zu ‚ihrer‘ Kürmusik. Zum letzten Mal wurde die Fuchsstute mit dieser ganz besonderen Ausstrahlung frenetisch gefeiert. Und nach der Kür kamen sie alle in die Bahn: Isabells Familie – ihr Mann, ihr Sohn Frederik, ihre Eltern sind da, ihre Mäzenin Madeleine Winter-Schulze, Isabells beste Freundin und das Team aus ihrem Stall, diejenigen, die sich immer um Bella gekümmert hatten. Die Bundestrainer waren gekommen, der Dressurausschuss natürlich auch, es gab Reden und Geschenke – und die Hauptakteurin stand mit gespitzten Ohren neben ihrer Pflegerin Steffi Wiegand und genoß die Aufmerksamkeit in vollen Zügen. Und als Isabell Werth zu Bellas letzter Ehrenrunde aufbrach, als aus den Lautsprechern ‚Muss i denn‘ ertönte und 6.000 weiße Taschentücher zum Abschied geschwenkt wurden, da blieb kein Auge trocken. Gänsehaut-Moment in der Aachener Soers. Und ein würdiger Abschied für eine der ganz großen Pferdepersönlichkeiten der Dressur. Bye, bye Bella! Genieß‘ Deinen Ruhestand auf der Weide und schwelge zusammen mit Satchmo und den anderen Rentnern auf den Werth’schen Wiesen in den Erinnerungen an Eure wunderbaren Erfolge.

Bella’s letzter Tanz

Well, Isabell Werth had chosen the deserted Albert-Vahle-Hall for the warm-up before the farewell gala for Bella Rose. Moments full of emotions before Bella’s last dance. Which memories would have come up to Isabell in this moment? Did she remember the Olympic team gold and the individual silver from Tokyo? The double gold at the world championships in Tryon? Or the team gold from Caen, after which Bella’s nearly four years‘ break due to an illness started? Or maybe she remembered, that she always believed in Bella – yet when all others had written her off? One will never know.

And Isabell and Bella had not even fully entered the statium when they got their first standing ovation. And then: For the very last time, Bella Rose danced to ‚her‘ freestyle music. And after the freestyle, they came all into the arena: Isabell’s family – her husband, her son Frederik, her parents came to Aachen, Isabell’s patron Madeleine Winter-Schulze, her best friends, the team from her barn and all those, who always took care of Bella. Germany’s national coaches were there, the dressage committee, there were speeches and presents. And Bella, the main protagonist of the gala stood there next to her groom Steffi Wiegand, prick-eared and obviously fully enjoying all this. And when Isabell started Bella’s very last lap of honour, when the song ‚Muss i denn‘ was played and 6.000 white handkerchiefs were waved for farewell, nearly nobody managed to fight back his tears. Goosebumps in the Aachener Soers. And a quite dignified fareweell for one of the most famous horse personalities of dressage. Bye, bye Bella! Enjoy your retirement in the field and share the memories of your beautiful victories with Satchmo and the other pensioners.

Photos: Copyright bmp – J. Stils