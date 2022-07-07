Aachen – Dressur: Grandiose Dufour zum Zweiten, Denmark in the lead

Der Grand Prix der „goßen“ 5-Sterne-Tour war spannend bis zum Schluss. Und ein Beweis für die gegenwärtige Dominanz der Dänen. Der Top-Reiterin Cathrine Dufour hatte zwar ihre Nummer 1, Bohemian, „nur“ in der 4-Sterne-Tour am Start (und dort ja grandios gewonnen), präsentierte mit Vamos Amigos aber einen weiteren medaillenfähigen Kandidaten. Der 10-jährige Vitalis-Sohn ist erwachsen geworden und zeigte eine fehlerfrei Top-Runde mit bilderbuchmäßigen Pirouetten. Vier Richter sahen das Duo Dufour / Vamos Amigos oberhalb von 80%, lediglich Christoph Umbach lag bei 78,37%. Am Ende gab es ein Ergebnis von 81,544% und damit einen satten Abstand zum Zweitplatzierten.

Dieser Zweitplatzierte kam aus Deutschland, hieß Fredric Wandres und saß im Sattel von Duke of Britain. 77,217% gab es für eine fehlerfreie und grunsolide Runde des 15-jährigen Wallachs. Danach kam eine weitere Überraschung der Prüfung – der Finne Henri Ruoste und der 12-jährige Kontestro zeigten eine wirklich sehr gute Runde mit Highlights in der Passage und den Pirouetten. 76,783% waren ein faires Ergebnis.

Hinter der Viertplatzierten Charlotte Fry aus Groß-Britannien, die im Sattel ihres Top-Pferdes Everdale ein Ergebnis von 76,50% erhielt, musste sich Isabell Werth mit der gegenwärtigen Nummer 1 in ihrem Stall, dem 12-jährigen Quaterback-Sohn Quantaz einreihen. Quantaz hatte offenbar Prüfungs-Hasstag, war spannig und es gab einen Aussetzer ausgerechnet in seiner Paradelektion, der Pirouette. Die Piaffen, die ja bei Quantaz ohnehin nicht immer problemlos ablaufen, waren zudem ungleich – 76,413%.

Im Nationenpreis liegt Dänemark mit 229,74% vor Deutschland (228,499%) und der Niederlande (219,68%).

The big, 5-star Grand Prix was a thrilling one until the very last rider. And a proof for the current dominance of the Danish riders. Their anchor rider Cathrine Dufour had presented her no 1-horse, Bohemian, in the four-star-Grand Prix „only“ (and claimed a fantastic victory), but presented with Vamos Amigos another possible medal-winning candidate. The 10-year old gelding by Vitalis has grown into his role and presented a faultfree top-round with picture-book-like pirouettes. Four judges ranked the combination Dufour / Vamos Amigos over 80%, only Christoph Umbach gave a result of 78,37%. At the end, it was a result of 81,544%, which meant a hell of a margin ahead of the runner-up.

This runner-up came from Germany, is called Fredric Wandres und rode Duke of Britain. 77,217% were the result of a super solid round of the 15-year old gelding. without any mistakes. Behind Wandres, there ranked another real surprise: Henri Ruoste from Finland and the 12-year old Kontestro performed really nice with highlights in passage and the pirouettes. 76,783% were a fair result.

Behind the fourth-placed Charlotte Fry from Great Britain, who rode her top mount Everdale to a score of 76,50%, Isabell Werth had to accept a fifth place with her current no. 1, the 12-year old Quaterback-son Quantaz. Quantaz obviously had decided that it was a bad day for Grand Prix, was highly tensed and of all things messed up the pirouettes, normally one of his best lections. The piaffes, which are generally not always good, were here and there uneven – 76,418%

In the nations ranking, Denmark is in the lead 229,74% ahead of Germany (228,499%) and the Netherlands (219,68%).