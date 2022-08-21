Herning – Springen: Von Eckermann und King Edward sind die neuen Weltmeister

Fünf blitzsaubere Nullrunden. Aus dem ersten Zeitspringen lediglich 0,58 Punkte. Souverän bis zum letzten Sprung – und dann Gold! Gold für Henrik von Eckermann mit dem 12-jährigen King Edward. Silber ging an den Belgier Jérôme Guery mit Quel Homme de Hus, Bronze an die Niederlande mit Maikel van der Vleuten mit Beauville. Marcus Ehning landete mit Stargold nach beiden vermaledeiten Abwürfen im Nationenpreis und ansonsten bildschönen Runden als bester Deutscher auf Rang fünf.

Five top clear rounds. Just tiny 0,58 pts from the first competition against the clock. Confident until the very last fence – and then gold! Individual gold for Henrik von Eckermann from Sweden and 12-year old King Edward. Silver went on to Belgium’s Jérôme Guery with Quel Homme de Hus, bronze was won by Maikel van der Vleuten with Beauville. After these two accursed fences down in the nations cup but besides this beautiful rounds, Marcus Ehning and Stargold finished fifth and with this were best-placed Germans.

Er ist gegenwärtig der Weltranglisten-Erste, seit Tokyo 2021 Mannschafts-Olympiasieger, seit dem WM-Freitag Mannschafts-Weltmeister – und jetzt ist er auch noch Einzel-Weltmeister: Henrik von Eckermann und sein Top-Pferd King Edward (Edward x Feo) sind die Besten der Welt. Der Weg zum Gold lautete für den 41-Jährigen, der mit seiner Lebensgefährtin Janika Sprunger und Söhnchen Noah auf der eigenen Anlage in den Niederlanden, kurz hinter der deutsch-niederländischen Grenze wohnt: die fünftschnellste Zeit im Zeitspringen und in keinem der fünf anspruchsvollen Springen ein Abwurf.

Die Silbermedaille ging an den Belgier Jérôme Guery mit dem 16-jährigen Holsteiner Hengst Quel Homme de Hus (Quidam de Revel x Candillo) . Nach dem Zeitspringen noch auf Rang 17, kassierte der Mannschafts-Europameister von 2019 lediglich einen einzigen Zeitstrafpunkt in der zweiten Runde des Nationenpreises – das Ergebnis von 3,35 Punkten war schlussendlich der Silberrang.

Über Einzel-Bronze konnte sich Mannschafts-Silbermedaillengewinner Maikel van der Vleuten mit Beauville Z N.O.P. freuen. Er kam mit 1,96 Punkten aus dem Zeitspringen und hatte einen Klotz in der zweiten Runde des Nationenpreises – 5,96 Punkte waren der dritte Platz.

Diesen Platz auf dem Podium hatte der Brite Ben Maher mit Faltic (12-jähriger KWPN-Hengst von Baltic x Concorde) im zweiten Umlauf des Einzelfinales durch einen Abwurf verloren: 1,72 Punkte aus dem Zeitspringen, einen Abwurf im Nationenpreis und dann der Abwurf im Finale – 9,72 Punkte – Rang 4.

Direkt dahinter landeten Marcus Ehning und sein neuer Top-Sportpartner Stargold (11-jähriger Oldenburger Hengst von Stakkato Gold x Lord Weingard) mit 10,40 Punkten. Nach der superschnellen Runde im Zeitspringen (trotz eines Abwurfs nur 2,4 Punkte) und den komplett unerklärlichen zwei Abwürfen in der zweiten Runde des Nationenpreises gelang Ehning im Einzelfinale eine fulminante Aufholjagd, als er sich durch zwei wunderbare, stilistisch fantastische Nullrunden schlussendlich auf Rang 5 wiederfand. Die zweite Deutsche im Finale, Jana Wargers mit dem 13-jährigen Limbridge, kam mit 15,08 Punkten auf Rang 9. Der ebenfalls fürs Finale qualifizierte Christian Ahlmann mit Dorminator 2000 Z hatte zurückgezogen.

He currently leads the world ranking list, since Tokyo 2021 he is team Olympic champion, since the Friday in Herning, he is team world champion – and now he also can enjoy the title individual world champion: Henrik von Eckermann and his top mount King Edward (Edward x Feo) are on the top of the world. The route to gold for the 41-year old rider, who is living together with his life partner Janika Sprunger and baby boy Noah in his own barn in The Netherlands, close to the German/Dutch border was as follows: The fifth-fastest round in the competition against the clock and in none of the five highly challenging competitions any fence down.

The silver medal went on to Belgian showjumper Jérôme Guery with the 16-year old Holstein stallion Quel Homme de Hus (Quidam de Revel x Candillo). Having been placed on the 17th rank, the team European champion from 2019 only got one tiny time penalty point in the second round of the nations cup – the result of 3,35 pts finally meant the silver position.

Team silver medal winners Maikel van der Vleuten an Beauville Z N.O.P. from the Netherlands could enjoy winning the bronze medal. He had 1,96 pts from the competition against the clock and left one on the floor in the second round of the nations cup – 5,96 pts were the third place at the end.

It was this spot on the podium which Great Britain’s Ben Maher and Faltic (12-year old KWPN-stallion by Baltic x Concorde) had lost in the second round of the individual final when they had one fence down – 9,72 pts and the 4th place.

Directly behind Maher, Marcus Ehning and his new four-legged partner of success Stargold (11-year old Oldenbourg-bred stallion by Stakkato Gold x Lord Weingard) finished fifth with 10,40 pts. After the super fast round in the first time competition (despite one fence down only 2,4 pts) and the totally unexplicable 8 penalty points in the second round of the nations cup, Ehning fulminantly rose to the fifth place in the individual final with two beautiful rounds in his usual super style. Second German rider in the individual final was Jana Wargers with Limbridge, who finished 9th with 15,08 pts. Christian Ahlmann, who had also qualified for the individual final with Dorminator 2000 Z had withdrawn.