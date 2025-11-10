World Cup Dressage Mexico City: Rath siegt vor Klimke

Der Trip nach Mexico (konkret nach Santa Cruz Chignahuapan) hat sich für die Deutschen gelohnt: Matthias Alexander Rath siegte im Sattel von Destacado vor Ingrid Klimke mit First Class.

The trip to Mexico (to Santa Cruz Chignahuapan, to be precise) was it worth for the Germans: Matthias Alexander Rath, riding Destacado, claimed the victory ahead of Ingrid Klimke with First Class.

Matthias Alexander Rath und der 12-jährige Hannoveraner Hengst Destacado NRW (v. Desperados x Londonderry 3) – Foto oben – waren schon im Qualifikations-Grand Prix siegreich; in der World Cup-Kür konnten sie den Platz auf dem höchsten Punkt des Podiums verteidigen. Mit 79,35% (hier reichte die Spanne der Richternoten von 77,75% bis 81,6% – drei Mal Platz 1, einmal Platz 2 und vom Portugiesen Frederico Pinteus Platz 4) sicherten sie sich den Sieg. Zwar hatte Destacado einen Fehler in die Zweierwechsel eingebaut und seine Piaffen sind nach wie vor nicht optimal, aber der Hengst hatte eindeutig Höhepunkte in der Trabtraversale nach rechts und im starken Schritt (dafür gab es sogar einmal die Traumnote 10).

Sowohl im Grand Prix als auch in der Kür erritten sich Ingrid Klimke und die 13-jährige First Class (v. Fürstenball) den zweiten Platz. Die Richter Pinteus (aus Portugal) und Lehmann (aus Deutschland) hatten die Reitmeisterin als Siegerin gesehen, dazu gab es zwei Mal den zweiten Rang und von der Amerikanerin Janet Lee Foy Rang 5 (!); das Endergebnis von 78,905% war dann der Silberrang. First Class punktete schon beim Halten und Grüßen (benotet bis zur 9), und auch der starke Trab war sehr schön anzusehen. Punkte ließ die Stute allerdings im versammelten Schritt liegen und auch die Piaff-Passage-Übergänge hatten noch Luft nach oben.

Julio Mendoza Loor aus Ecuador und Jewel’s Goldstrike (14-jähriger Wallach von Bretton Woods) kamen nach einer wirklich schönen Runde mit 77,860% auf den dritten Rang.

Matthias Alexander Rath and the 12-year-old Hanoverian stallion Destacado NRW (by Desperados x Londonderry 3), pictured above, had already triumphed in the qualifying Grand Prix; in the World Cup Freestyle, they defended their top spot on the podium. With 79.35% (the judges‘ scores ranged from 77.75% to 81.6% – three first-place finishes, one second-place finish, and 4th place from the Portuguese judge Frederico Pinteus), they secured the victory. While Destacado made a mistake in the two-tempi changes and his piaffes are still not perfect, the stallion clearly showed highlights in the half-passes tot he right and the extended walk (for which he even received a perfect 10).

In both the Grand Prix and the Freestyle, Ingrid Klimke and the 13-year-old First Class (by Fürstenball) secured the runner-up position. Judges Pinteus (from Portugal) and Lehmann (from Germany) had the riding master as the winner, along with two second-place finishes and a 5th (!) place from American Janet Lee Foy); the final score of 78.905% earned the silver medal. First Class scored well in the halt and salute (scored up to 9), and her extended trot was also very pleasing to the eye. However, the mare lost points in the collected walk, and the piaffe-passage transitions also had room for improvement.

Julio Mendoza Loor from Ecuador and Jewel’s Goldstrike (a 14-year-old gelding by Bretton Woods) came in third place with 77.860% after a truly beautiful round.

Archivfoto: Matthias Alexander Rath mit Destacado – Copyright bmp – J. Stils