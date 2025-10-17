World-Cup Auftakt in Herning: Laudrup-Dufour siegt im Grand Prix

Wie erwartet, hat Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour im Sattel von Mount St. John Freestyle den Grand Prix de Dressage beim World-Cup Auftakt Dressur ‚on home turf‘ im dänischen Herning gewonnen.

As expected, Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour, riding Mount St. John Freestyle, won the Grand Prix de Dressage at the World Cup opening dressage competition on home turf in Herning, Denmark.

Gegen nicht allzu starke Konkurrenz siegte Laudrup-Dufour mit 81,935% erdrutschartig vor der Schwedin Maria von Essen mit Invoice (73,348%), hauchdünn dahinter folge Schwedens Patrik Kittel mit seinem Top-Pferd Touchdown (73,283%).

Morgen geht es in der Kür um die ersten Worldcup-Punkte der Saison 2025/26.

Against not particularly strong competition, Laudrup-Dufour won by a landslide with a score of 81.935%, ahead of Sweden’s Maria von Essen and Invoice (73.348%), followed just a hair’s breadth behind by Patrik Kittel and his top horse Touchdown (73.283%).

Tomorrow, the first World Cup points of the 2025/26 season will be up for grabs in the Freestyle.

Archivfoto von den Europameisterschaften in Crozet: Copyright FEI / Leanjo de Koster