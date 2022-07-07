Aachen Dressur: Spécial und Kür für Cathrine Dufour / Tolle Ritte und ein frühes Aus

Das Siegerfestival der Cathrine Dufour ging in Aachen ungebremst weiter. 5 Starts – 5 Siege – die blitzsaubere Bilanz der 30-jährigen Dänin war eine für die Geschichtsbücher der Reiterei. Sowohl im Grand Prix Spécial als auch in der Kür der CDIO-Tour hielt die (Gold-?)Medaillenaspirantin für die kommende Weltmeisterschaft die Konkurrenz auf Abstand. Aber auch die Nächstplatzierten brauchten sich nicht zu verstecken. Und die Allzeit-Dressurkönigin der Soers hörte erstmals in ihrer langen Karriere die Richterglocke während ihres Ritts.

Cathrine Dufour’s winning festival was in Aachen in full swing and continued undamped until the very last day. 5 starts – 5 victories – the spotlessly clean account of the 30-year old Danish dressage rider was one for the history books of dressage. Both in the Grand Prix Spécial and the freestyle to music of the CDIO-Tour, the medal candidate of the next world champonships was quite a margin ahead of her competitors. But also the next-placed riders had not to hide their performances. And the Aachen dressage queen of all times for the first time during her long career heard the judge’s bell inmidden her ride.

Im Spécial zeigte Cathrine Dufour im Sattel des 10-jährigen Vamos Amigos einmal mehr eine wirklich sehr gute Runde, die allerdings nicht ganz so glanzvoll war wie im Grand Prix. In der ersten Passage kam Vamos Amigos deutlich zu eng, was die Richter großzügig übersahen (8,2). Nach einer besseren zweiten Passage kam es in der dritten zu einem deutlichen Haken, den die Richter nicht übersehen konnten (4,9). Es gab danach eine ganze Menge schöne Elemente, lediglich die letzte Piaffe auf der Mittellinie geriet ein wenig schwankend, aber dies war vermutlich der Jugend des Hengstes zuzuschreiben. 80,064%.

Cathrine Dufjour / Vamos Amigos

Auch in der Kür brillierte der Sohn des Vitalis mit seiner fein einwirkenden Reiterin. Die Kür war reich an hohen Schwierigkeiten – Passage-Traversale, Piaff-Pirouetten, nahezu endlose und schnurgrade Einerwechsel…. Im ersten Teil der Prüfung erschrak sich der Hengst kurz vor C, war aber schnell wieder konzentriert. Allerdings wurde er auch in der Kür hin und wieder eng im Hals. Die Richter waren generös und vergaben in der A-Note Werte zwischen 78,75% (von Christoph Umbach aus Luxembourg) und 84,25% (von Susanne Baarup aus Dänemark) und B-Noten zwischen 93,8% und 95,8% (ebenfalls von Susanne Baarup). Im Endergebnis waren dies 88,375% und Cathrine Dufour steht auf ewig auf der Siegertafel in Aachen – besser hätte die Fahrt nach Aachen für Dufour nicht enden können.

In beiden Prüfungen kamen Frederic Wandres und Duke of Britain – wie schon im Grand Prix – auf den zweiten Rang. Im Spécial zeigten beide eine grundsolide Runde mit sehr schönen Piaffen. Im ersten starken Trab wurde der 15-jährige Wallach ein wenig eilig, zudem gab es einen Haken in den Einerwechseln zwischen den Pirouetten. Und generell würde man sich hier und da vielleicht eine etwas dezentere Hilfengebung wünschen. 78,468% konnten das Duo am Samstag erreiten.

Frederic Wandres / Duke of Britain

Auch in der Kür gab es kleine Unstimmigkeiten in den Wechseln, die Wandres und Duke of Britain auf gebogener Linie zeigen, gleichwohl war die Vorstellung überzeugend. A-Noten zwischen 77,0% und 80,5%, B-Noten zwischen 86,6% und 92,6% (von der deutschen Richterin Elke Ebert), insgesamt 83,88%

Im Spécial kam der Finne Henri Ruoste mit Kontestro wie schon im Grand Prix auf den dritten Rang. Eine schöne Vorstellung (für die Passage gab es beispielsweise eine 8,1), allerdings mit einem Haken beim Start in den versammelten Galopp (5,0). Alles in allem konnte Henri Ruoste aber in Aachen absolut überzeugen. Im Großen Dressurpreis am Sonntag gab es für die finnische Kombination im ungemein engen Feld der Plätze 3 – 7 „nur“ den 5. Rang (82,735%).

Hier in der Kür schaffte es der Däne Daniel Bachmann Andersen mit Marschall-Bell auf den dritten Rang. Der ehemalige Bereiter von Andreas Helgstrand und später vom Gestüt Blue Hors, der seit 2020 selbständig ist, zeigte mit dem 10-jährigen dänischen Wallach einen sehr harmonischen Ritt mit Highlights in den Passagen. Einige Piafftritte hätte man sich vielleicht noch etwas fleißiger gewünscht, aber ansonsten war es eine wirklich schöne Vorstellung. 82,985%.

Den Pechvogelstatus im Spécial hatte Isabell Werth. Sie hatte mit Quantaz eine gute Runde begonnen (natürlich auch wieder mit den bekannten Schwächen im Schritt) und war gerade auf die Diagonale in die Zweierwechsel gestartet, als die Richterglocke klang. Großes Erstaunen – was war geschehen? Die Linie war richtig, Quantaz ging gerade….. Die Auflösung kam, als Chefrichterin Susanne Baarup aus Dänemark mit einem weißen Taschentuch in die Bahn kam und Quantaz übers Maul wischte. Der Schaum war rosa, die ‚Blood Rule‘ griff und Isabell Werth wurde disqualifiziert. „Das erste Mal in der ganzen Zeit, in der ich reite“, so Isabell Werth später. Gleiches passierte übrigens am Abend in der 4-Sterne-Kür auch der US-amerikanische Top-Reiterin Adrienne Lyle mit Salvino.

In the Grand Prix Spécial, Cathrine Dufour and 10-year old Vamos Amigos again showed a really nice round, which was, however, not as glamouros as in the Grand Prix. In the first passage, Vamos Amigos was clearly behind the vertical, what was, however, generously overlooked by the judges (8,2). After an improved second passage, there was a clear hook in the third pasage, which the judges could not ignore (4,9). Thereafter, there were quite a number of beautiful elements, only the last piaffe on the center line was a bit unsteady, but this was most probably due to the stallion’s young age. 80,064%.

The Vitalis-offspring and his rider with her soft aids and influence also shone in the freestyle. The test had such a high number of technical difficulties – passage half passes, piaff-pirouettes, countless dead-straight tempi changes…. In the first part of the test, the stallion spooked shortly before C, but was fully concentrated again within splitseconds. Unfortunately, he again came behind the vertical here and there. The judges were quite generous and awarded A-scores between 78,75% (Christoph Umbach from Luxembourg) and 84,25 (Susanne Baarup from Denmark) and B-scores between 93,8% and 95,8% (also from Susanne Baarup). At the end, it was a final score of 88,375% and Cathrine Dufour’s name will forever be shown on the winners‘ board in Aachen. Aachen couldn’t have been any better for Dufour.

In both tests, Frederic Wandres and Duke of Britain finished – as in the Grand Prix – as runner-ups. In the Spécial, they showed a super solid round with beautiful piaffes. In the first extended trot, the 15-year old gelding got a bit hastily and there was a hook in the one-tempis between the pirouettes. And in general, some less visible aids here and there would be great. 78,468%.

Also in the freestyle, there were some misunderstandings in the tempi-changes, which were shown by Wandres and Duke of Britain on curved lines. However, overall it was a very convincing test. A-scores between 77,0% and 80,5% and B-scores between 86,6% and 92,6% (from German judge Elke Ebert), total 83,88%

In the Spécial, Finland’s Henri Ruoste and Kontestro finished third, as they had already done in the Grand Prix. A nice round (they got a 8,1 for the passage), but there was a hook when entering into the collected canter (5,0). Overall, Henri Ruoste could totally convince judges and the audience in Aachen. In the freestyle to music, they finished on the 5th place „only“ in the extremely tight field on places 3 – 7 (82,735%).

Henri Ruoste / Kontestro

On Sunday, it was Danish rider Daniel Bachmann Andersen with Marschall-Bell, who finished third in the freestyle. The former professional rider at the barn of Andreas Helgstrand and later at Blue Hors Stud, who went independent in 2020, and the 10-year old Danish gelding showed a super nice round with highlights in the passage tour. Well, one could have wished that some of the piaffe steps would have been a tiny bit more motivated, but besides this it was a super round. 82,985%

Daniel Bachmann Andersen / Marschall-Bell

The award as jinx of the day in the Spécial went on to Isabell Werth. She had started a good round with Quantaz (naturally with the usual weekness in the walk) and just went on to the diagonal for the two-tempis, when suddenly the judges‘ bell rang. There was overall astonishment – what had happened? It was the correct line, Quantaz was fit….. The solution came when judge at C Susanne Baarup from Denmark came into the arena with a white handkerchief and wiped Quantaz‘ mouth. Pink spots, which meant the blood rule came into place and Isabell Werth was disqualified. „The first time in the whole time I’m in a saddle“, Isabell said later. By the way, the same thing happened at Saturday night in the 4-star freestyle to US-top rider Adrienne Lyle and Salvino.

Photos: Copyright bmp – J. Stils