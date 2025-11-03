Equita Lyon: Richi Vogel siegt im Longines Grand Prix, Olivier Perreau im World Cup

Beim Equita Lyon hießen die großen Sieger im Springen Richard Vogel und Olivier Perreau. Während sich der amtierende Europameister im Springen den Sieg im Longines Großen Preis von Lyon holen konnte (und sich mit einem Preisgeld von über € 26.000 belohnen konnte), gab es am Ende des Worldcup-Springens ein rein französisches Podium mit dem Olympiateilnehmer Olivier Perreau als Sieger.

At the Equity Lyon, the big winners in showjumping were Germany’s Richard Vogel and Olivier Perreau from France. While the current European Champion Showjumping claimed the victory of the Longines Grand Prix (and could enjoy the winner’s part of the pricemoney of more than EUR 26.000), at the end of the Worldcup-competiton there was a France-only podium with the Olympic rider from Paris 24, Olivier Perreau as winner.

Europameister Richi Vogel konnte sich den Sieg im Großen Preis am Freitagabend sichern:

European Champion Richard Vogel could claim the victory of the Grand Prix of Lyon Friday night:

Longines Grand Prix of Lyon

Rank Rider Nation Horse Result 1: Richard Vogel GER Gangster Mondesir 0 / 0 / 38,78 sec. 2: Ben Maher GBR Enjeu de Grisien 0 / 0 / 39,73 sec. 3: Gerrit Nieberg GER Ping Pong vd Lentamel 0 / 0 / 41,13 sec. 4: Antoine Ermann FRA Floyd des Pres 0 / 0 / 41,48 sec. 5: Jeanne Sadran FRA Dexter de Kerglenn 0 / 0 / 42,96 sec.

Im Longines FEI Jumping World Cup gab es ein rein französisches Siegerpodium, hier die Ergebnisse im Detail:

In the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup, there was a French-only winners‘ podium; here are the results in detail:

Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Competition – Lyon leg

Rank Rider Nation Horse Result 1: Olivier Perreau FRA Dorai d’Aiguilly 0 / 0 / 43,25 sec. 2: Julien Epaillard FRA Fringan de Vesquerie 0 / 0 / 43,33 sec. 3: Antoine Ermann FRA Floyd des Pres 0 / 0 / 43,68 sec. 4: Bertram Allen IRL Qonquest de Rigo 0 / 0 / 43,79 sec. 5: Harry Charles GBR Casquo Blue 0 / 4 / 44,38 sec.

Header Photo Copyright: FEI / Lukasz Kowalski