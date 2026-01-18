17x Longines Global Champions Tour in 2026 – und ein neuer Austragungsort

Die Longines Global Champions Tour hat den Tour-Kalender des Jahres 2026 veröffentlicht. Neben altbewährten Veranstaltungen gibt es auch ein neues Ziel. Erstmals wir die Tour auch im ägyptischen Kairo Station machen.

The Longines Global Champions Tour has published the tour calendar 2026. Besides tried and tested venues there is also a brand-new location. For the very first time, the tour will have a leg in Cairon / Egypt

Bereits im letzten Jahr hatte Tour-Gründer und -Präsident Jan Tops die Kooperation mit Longines bis zum Jahr 2032 verlängern können. Die Tour setzt auch in ihrem Jubiläumsjahr (die Global Champions Tour feiert ihr 20-jähriges Bestehen und die Global Champions League wird auch schon zehn) weiterhin auf weltweite Präsenz (man gastiert in 2026 auf vier Kontinenten) und spannende und besondere Locations.

Last year, tour founder and president Jan Tops was able to extend the partnership with Longines until 2032. Even in its anniversary year (the Global Champions Tour celebrates its 20th anniversary and the Global Champions League its 10th), the tour continues to focus on a global presence (visiting four continents in 2026) and exciting and unique locations.

Longines Global Champions Tour 2026

Venue Country Date Doha Qatar 04 – 07 March Miami Beach USA 03 – 05 April Mexico City Mexico 16 – 19 April Shanghai China 01 – 03 May Madrid Spain 15 – 17 May Cannes France 04 – 06 June Ramatuelle / St. Tropez France 11 – 13 June Paris France 19 – 21 June Monte Carlo Monaco 02 – 04 July Riesenbeck Germany 16 – 19 July London UK 07 – 09 August Valkenswaard Netherlands 04 – 06 September Vienna (tbc) Austria 24 – 27 September Rome Italy 09 – 11 October Cairo Egyp 22 – 24 October Rabat Morocco 30 October – 01 November Final Riyadh Saudi-Arabia 18 – 21 November Play-Offs

Foto; Jana Wargers & Dorette at the Longines Global Champions Tour-Final, Riyadh 2025

Foto Copyright: @LonginesGlobalChampionsTour