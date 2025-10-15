Pic of the day: Der Papst besitzt jetzt ein Pferd

Im Rahmen der heutigen Generalaudienz auf dem Petersplatz bekam Papst Leo XIV ein Pferd geschenkt: Der Araber-Hengst Proton soll von nun an in der päpstlichen Sommerresidenz in Castel Gandolfo leben

During today’s general audience on St. Peter’s Square in Rome, Pope Leo XIV was gifted a horse. The Arabian stallion Proton from now on will live in the Papal summer residence in Castel Gandolfo.

Bei dem Pferd, welches dem Papst geschenkt wurde, handelt es sich um einen reinrassigen Araber aus dem polnischen Gestüt Kołobrzeg-Budzistowo, Der Züchter Andrzej Michalski überreichte das Pferd persönlich auf dem Petersplatz. Der Hengst Proton soll zukünftig im ökologischen Ausbildungszentrum in Castel Gandolfo leben.

Der Papst, so wird berichtet, war sehr erfreut über das Geschenk. Während seiner Zeit als Missionar in Peru (Papst Leo XIV, mit bürgerlichem Namen Robert Francis Prevost, lebte von 1985 bis 1998 in Peru) ist er oft geritten, um sich in unwegsamen Gelände fortzubewegen.

Die Fotos wurden heute auf dem offiziellen Instagram-Account des Papstes (@Pontifex) veröffentlicht.

The horse presented to the Pope is a purebred Arabian from the Polish stud farm in Kołobrzeg-Budzistowo. Breeder Andrzej Michalski personally presented the horse in St. Peter’s Square. The stallion, Proton, will live at the ecological training center in Castel Gandolfo.

The Pope was reportedly delighted with the gift. During his time as a missionary in Peru (Pope Leo XIV, whose real name was Robert Francis Prevost, lived in Peru from 1985 to 1998), he often rode horses to explore difficult terrain.

The photos were published today on the Pope’s official Instagram account (@Pontifex).

Photo copyright: Instagram-account @Pontifex