Freddy Wandres und Lars Ligus sind verlobt!

Wie Lars Ligus auf seinem Instagram-Account veröffentlicht hat, haben sich Freddy Wandres und er verlobt!

As it was announced via the Instagram-account of Lars Ligus, he and Freddy Wandres are engaged!

Frederic Wandres und Lars Ligus, die beide auf dem Hof Kasselmann zusammenarbeiten, sind schon lange ein Paar. Nun sind sie auch offiziell verlobt.

Der Mannschafts-Olympiasieger von Paris und der Mann, der von vielen meist als sein Groom angesehen wird, der aber selber auch erfolgreich reitet und häufig auch als Coach am Rande steht, haben sich ganz romantisch verlobt. Wie Lars Ligus in einem Video auf seinem Instagram-Account zeigt, ist Freddy Wandres ganz klassisch auf die Knie gegangen und hat um Lars‘ Hand angehalten. „Finally Mr. & Mr.“ Schreibt Lars Ligus dazu.

Wir – das Team von Equi-News – gratulieren Freddy Wandres und Lars Ligus auf das Herzlichste und wünschen eine wunderbare gemeinsame Zeit.

Frederic Wandres and Lars Ligus, who both work together at Hof Kasselmann, have been a couple for a long time. Now they are officially engaged.

The team Olympic gold medallist from Paris and the man who is often seen as his groom, but who is also a successful rider himself and frequently acts as a coach, have become engaged in a very romantic ceremony. As Lars Ligus shows in a video on his Instagram account, Freddy Wandres got down on one knee and proposed to Lars. „Finally Mr. & Mr.,“ Lars Ligus wrote.

We – the team at Equi-News – extend our warmest congratulations to Freddy Wandres and Lars Ligus and wish them a wonderful life together.

Photo Copyright: Instagram-Account von Lars Ligus