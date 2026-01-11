Werth gewinnt World Cup-Kür in Basel

Wie erwartet, gewannen Isabell Werth und Wendy de Fontaine die World Cup-Kür in Basel.

86,155% reichten am Ende locker zum Sieg in der World Cup-Kür beim Longines CHI Classics Basel für Isabell Werth und die 12-jährige Sezuan-Tochter Wendy de Fontaine. Natürlich war es – Werth-typisch – Wendys höchst schwierige Kür und (leider) natürlich haute Wendy erneut einen Fehler in die Einerwechsel. Isabell Werth meinte nach der Prüfung, dass Wendy sich deutlich fokussierter gezeigt hätte als noch im Grand Prix (‚Da war sie wirklich sehr, sehr heiß.‘), aber dass die Stute definitiv noch einige Prüfungen hintereinander bräuchte, um wieder in ihre gute Routine zu kommen und weniger Spannung aufzubauen.

Die nachfolgenden Plätze waren wie im Grand Prix – Rang zwei für local hero Charlotta ‚Kiki‘ Rogerson mit Bonheur de la Vie (81,290%), gefolgt von Raphael Netz mit Dieudonne (80,725%). Außer diesen Dreien konnte niemand im Baseler Feld die 80%-Marke knacken.

Im Gesamtranking der Westeuropa-Liga im Dressur-World Cup liegt weiterhin Raphael Netz mit 59 Punkten vor der Belgierin Larissa Paulus (47 Punkte) und der für Luxemburg reitenden Dänin Fie Christine Skarsoe (44 Punkte).

A score of 86.155% was more than enough for Isabell Werth and the 12-year-old Sezuan daughter, Wendy de Fontaine, to secure the victory in the World Cup Freestyle at the Longines CHI Classics Basel. Naturally, it was—typically for Werth—Wendy’s most challenging freestyle, and (unfortunately) she made another mistake in the one-tempi changes. After the competition, Isabell Werth commented that Wendy had shown significantly more focus than in the Grand Prix („She was really, really fired up then.“), but that the mare definitely needed several consecutive competitions to regain her composure and reduce her tension.

The subsequent placings were the same as in the Grand Prix – second place for local hero Charlotta ‘Kiki’ Rogerson with Bonheur de la Vie (81.290%), followed by Raphael Netz with Dieudonne (80.725%). Apart from these three, no one else in the Basel field managed to break the 80% mark.

In the overall ranking of the Western European League in the Dressage World Cup, Raphael Netz continues to lead with 59 points, ahead of Belgian Larissa Paulus (47 points) and Fie Christine Skarsoe of Denmark, riding for Luxembourg (44 points).

Foto Copyright: @ LONGINES CHI CLASSICS Basel 2026 / Katja Stuppia