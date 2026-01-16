Diallos Todesursache steht fest

Wie Jessica von Bredow—Werndl mitteilt, steht die Todesursache ihres Nachwuchscracck Diallo BB nun fest.

As Jessica von Bredow-Werndl reports, the cause of death of her young star gelding Diallo BB has now been determined.

Der erst 12-jährige Wallach starb nicht an einem Virus (man hatte zunächst eine Infektion mit dem Borna-Virus vermutet), sondern an einem hämorrhagischen Infarkt im Bereich von Kleinhirn und Hirnstamm. Dabei handelt es sich um eine akute Hirnblutung, bei der ein Blutgefäß im Gehirn reißt. In der Folge tritt Blut ins Hirngewebe aus, was schwerwiegende neurologische Ausfälle verursacht – ein sehr seltenes medizinisches Ereignis. Die Wahrscheinlichkeit, dass so etwas passiert, liegt lt. Jessica von Bredow-Werndl bei 1 : 20 Millionen.

The 12-year-old gelding did not die from a virus (an infection with the Borna virus was initially suspected), but from a hemorrhagic infarction in the area of ​​the cerebellum and brainstem. This is an acute cerebral hemorrhage in which a blood vessel in the brain ruptures. As a result, blood leaks into the brain tissue, causing severe neurological deficits – a very rare medical event. According to Jessica von Bredow-Werndl, the probability of such an event occurring is 1 in 20 million.

Archivfoto: bmp – J. Stils